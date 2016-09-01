Yup, the Joker's crazy self would make a ride like this.

Almost two years ago, Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio unveiled a very similar coaster. Batman the Ride . It's your standard coaster, but your 'cart' does full 360 flips, while the coaster itself goes around the track and upside down. Looked amazing and I am sure any coaster enthusiast would love to ride it, but San Antonio is a bit of drive for us here in Texoma.

Six Flags over Texas is much closer in Arlington. They are getting a very similar looking coaster for 2017, but this one is named after Batman's arch-nemesis, the Joker. The folks at Six Flags say you can expect to see it this spring. Hopefully, they have us out at the park to test it out like they did with the Justice League ride.