Skywarn Storm Spotter Training Session This Saturday at the MPEC

Have you ever wanted to become a severe weather spotter for the National Weather Service? Have you ever just wanted to have a better understanding of the severe weather we get every spring and fall? The National Weather Service will be hosting a Skywarn Storm Spotter Training Session this Saturday morning (02.08.20) at the MPEC.

Our general forecasts and severe weather information comes from the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma. One of their representatives will be here to bring new spotters up to speed and refresh the memories of those who've been keeping their eyes on weather systems for years. There is usually a short question and answer period after the presentation.

The session will begin at 9:00 a.m. in the seminar room of the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall and while its focus is primarily on the Skywarn spotters that get out in the field during severe weather outbreaks it is open to anyone. If you're interested in having a better understanding of the sometimes volatile and violent weather we get in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma this would be an interesting way to spend a Saturday morning. It may even encourage you to pursue an amateur radio license so you can become a spotter yourself.

If you can't make this presentation there are other events around the area and even a few online opportunities posted on their event schedule.