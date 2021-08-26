Some ‘1883’ Scenes To Be Filmed In Fort Worth Next Month

Fans of the television series Yellowstone are eagerly, sometimes impatiently, awaiting the premiere of the spinoff prequel, 1883.

It's a western, and will star Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill among others so what's not to love?

For those of us in North Texas we may be able to get a bit of a sneak peek as the Fort Worth City Council just approved some temporary road closures so some scenes from 1883 can be filmed in the Stockyards area.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the city has authorized parts of North Houston Street and Ellis Avenue to be shut down to traffic from September 1st through the 17th.

The street lights will be removed, and dirt will be brought in to cover the pavement, making the streets look like they would have in the 1800s.

It's reported that set construction is already well underway.

This means that many of the show's characters will be in the Fort Worth area through the early part of September if they're not there already.

IMDB, the Internet Movie DataBase, doesn't have much to say about 1883 except to list the primary actors and say that the show will "Follow the Dutton family on their journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America." Sounds good to me.

If you were already looking forward to seeing Tim, Faith, and Sam in the same show like I was, now we can be even more excited to know that parts of it were filmed just down the road from here.

