State Rep. John Frullo Announces He Won’t Seek Re-Election in 2022
State Rep. John Frullo (R- Lubbock) announced on Thursday afternoon that he won't seek re-election to Texas House District 84 in 2022. Frullo will serve out the remainder of his term, and if any additional special sessions are called for the Texas Legislature, he will travel to the capitol.
Frullo was first elected to HD 84 in November 2010 and replaced State Rep. Carl Isett.
"It has been a great honor to represent the wonderful people of District 84 in the Texas House. I would like to thank the people of Lubbock for their continued support over the past decade where together we have continued to make Lubbock and Texas one of the best places to live," said Frullo.
Frullo has served as the elder statesman of Lubbock's delegation of elected officials in Austin, being a part of the last six legislative sessions.
Rep. Frullo also said, “During the last six sessions, together we have passed tougher Human Trafficking laws, dramatically increasing your Second Amendment Gun and Knife Rights and strengthening the Pro-Life laws to the strongest in the county. We have reduced business taxes and fees and put more controls in the hands of voters with respect to property taxes. Texas Tech University has had historical success in a number of areas including achieving "Tier 1" status and the opening of the School of Veterinary Medicine.