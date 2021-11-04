State Rep. John Frullo Announces He Won’t Seek Re-Election in 2022

State Rep. John Frullo (R- Lubbock) announced on Thursday afternoon that he won't seek re-election to Texas House District 84 in 2022. Frullo will serve out the remainder of his term, and if any additional special sessions are called for the Texas Legislature, he will travel to the capitol.

Frullo was first elected to HD 84 in November 2010 and replaced State Rep. Carl Isett.

"It has been a great honor to represent the wonderful people of District 84 in the Texas House. I would like to thank the people of Lubbock for their continued support over the past decade where together we have continued to make Lubbock and Texas one of the best places to live," said Frullo.

Frullo has served as the elder statesman of Lubbock's delegation of elected officials in Austin, being a part of the last six legislative sessions.

Rep. Frullo also said, “During the last six sessions, together we have passed tougher Human Trafficking laws, dramatically increasing your Second Amendment Gun and Knife Rights and strengthening the Pro-Life laws to the strongest in the county. We have reduced business taxes and fees and put more controls in the hands of voters with respect to property taxes. Texas Tech University has had historical success in a number of areas including achieving "Tier 1" status and the opening of the School of Veterinary Medicine.

"I look forward to continuing working for the people of Lubbock for the remainder of this term, being active in the community and continuing the work of making Lubbock and Texas one of the best places to live. It’s been said many times, but never as important as it is now, 'May God Continue to Bless Texas,'” concluded Frullo.

Get our free mobile app

As part of the redistricting after the 2020 Census, House District 84 now covers a larger area of Lubbock and Lubbock County. HD 84 includes north and central Lubbock inside Loop 289, plus northwest Lubbock County, including the city of Shallowater.

Closed for Thanksgiving

TOP 25: The Highest Paying Jobs in Texas I don't know personally if there is any truth to the old saying "more money, more problems." But I do know there are a few songs about it, and that I'd love to find out if it 's true. And chances are if your job isn't on this list, you'd like to know more about those problems as well.