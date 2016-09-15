State Senator Charles Perry to Hold Town Hall Meetings Outside of Lubbock

Over the next six weeks, State Senator Charles Perry (R- Lubbock) will hold a series of town hall meetings across Senate District 28. SD 28 is one of the largest districts in the state, as far as geographic size is concerned.

Senator Perry will hold town hall meetings in September and October in over 15 different cities across the South Plains, Big Country and Texoma.

Wednesday, September 21st: (w/ Rep-Elect Mike Lang)

2:00 - Breckenridge, TX

TSTC - Technology Center

401 N Breckenridge Ave.

Breckenridge, TX 76424

3:30 - Albany, TX

Aztec Theater

141 S Main St.

Albany, TX 76430

Tuesday, October 11th:

8:30 - Levelland, TX

South Plains College

1401 South College Ave.

Levelland, TX 79336

Monday, October 24th (w/ Rep. Drew Springer)

9:00 - Crosbyton

Public Library

114 W Aspen St.

Crosbyton, TX

10:30 - Floydada

Covey's Smokehouse

102 S. 5th St.

Floydada, TX

1:00 - Matador

District Courtroom

701 Dundee

Matador, TX

2:30 - Dickens

Dickens Co. Annex

Multi-purpose Room

Dickens, TX

4:00 - Guthrie

King Co. Courthouse - Hwy 83

Commissioners Courtroom

Guthrie, TX

5:30 - Paducah

Paducah Community Center

711 Richards St.

Paducah, TX

Tuesday, October 25th (w/ Rep. Drew Springer)

8:00 - Post

Community Room

129 W. Main

Post, TX

10:00 - Jayton

Community Room

156 W. 4th St.

Jayton, TX

12:00 - Roby

Courthouse Coffee Room

112 N. Concho St.

Roby, TX

2:00 - Aspermont

Senior Citizen Center

516 Washington Ave.

Aspermont, TX

3:30 - Haskell

Haskell City Hall

301 S 1st Street

Haskell, TX

5:00 - Throckmorton

Imprint Ministries

131 N. Minter

Throckmorton, TX



Wednesday, October 26 (w/ Rep. Drew Springer)

8:30 - Vernon

Vernon College Auditorium

216 S Main

Willbarger, TX





1:00 - Quanah

Three Rivers Ballroom

216 S Main

Quanah, TX



2:30 - Childress

The 501 Winery

109 Ave. E. NW