Study Says Texas is the Best State for Driving

This study clearly wasn’t conducted after a trip down I-35 to Austin.

But hey, the good news is that as sucky as the traffic can be always is on I-35, overall, the driving experience in the Lone Star State is the best in the country, according to a new study by WalletHub. So, next time you’re pulling your hair out while traffic is at a total standstill, remember, it could be worse. You could be in California, the state with the highest percentage of rush-hour traffic congestion.

The folks at the website compared all 50 states using 31 factors such as average gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion and road quality.

Aside from the Number One ranking overall, Texas is 16th best in the country when it comes to cost of ownership and maintenance, 33rd in traffic and infrastructure, 18th in safety and 2nd in access to vehicles and maintenance.

Driving conditions are also pretty good north of the Red River. Oklahoma ranked 20th overall, 20th in cost of ownership and maintenance, 15th in traffic and infrastructure, 35th in safety and 26th in access to vehicles and maintenance.

Of course, you’re wondering which state was determined to be the worst for driving. That would be Hawaii. I’ve never been there, but my best guess is that dealing with less than stellar driving conditions would be totally worth living the island life.

Here’s the Top 10:

Texas Indiana North Carolina Iowa Tennessee Kentucky Maine Idaho South Dakota Ohio

Get the full results of the study here.

