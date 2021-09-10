TSA Doubling Fines for Air Travelers Who Refuse to Wear a Mask

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is cracking down on air travelers who refuse to wear a mask.

By now you’ve probably seen a ton of videos of passengers being thrown off of planes for refusing to wear a mask. Now those who refuse to comply will take a hefty hit to their bank account.

Effective today, air travelers who refuse to wear a mask will face fines of up to $3,000, according to CBS News. The fine ranges from $500 - $1,000 for first-time offenders. Repeat offenders will face fines of $1,000 - $3,000.

The mandate doesn’t just apply to air travel. The TSA says the mask requirement will be enforced at "airports, on commercial aircraft, and in various modes of surface transportation, including passenger railroads, intercity bus services, and other public transportation.”

The plan is to increase awareness of the new fines through signage placed throughout airports. Those who become unruly while not being compliant will face additional fines as well.

In a statement, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said the goal of the increased fines is to "to maximize the protections for those who use and work within the transportation system, and to contain COVID-19. By doubling the range of penalties, we seek to reinforce the importance of voluntary adherence."

Much of the unruly behavior at airports and aboard airplanes has been connected to travelers who refuse to wear a mask. 75% of the Federal Aviation Administration’s 4,200 reported unruly passenger incidents in July involved someone who refused to wear a mask.

