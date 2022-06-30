SXSW Expanding to Australia for a Fall Festival Starting Next Year

For the first time in SXSW history, a festival will not be held in Austin, Texas.

Don't worry Texans, for now SXSW will still be happening in the spring over in Austin. The next one is scheduled for March 10-19 in 2023. It's crazy how much SXSW has at it over that nine day period. I would say the last 'real' SXSW was in 2019. Over 400,000 people descended upon Austin for that event from all over the world. Since that one, Covid hit and SXSW has been a shell of it's former self.

Due to having to go virtual some years or do a hybrid event. Where half is virtual and then some in person events take place but all patrons must be vaccinated. Hopefully the 2023 festival is fully open and ready to go. Looks like 2023 will also be having a fall festival, but I don't think any of us will be making the drive for this one.

Scheduled for sometime in October of 2023, SXSW will be going down under to Sydney, Australia. “The purpose of SXSW is to help creative people achieve their goals, and Sydney is the ideal city to serve as a home for the cross-collaboration that exists within the many industries we bring together,” CEO and co-founder of SXSW Roland Swenson said in the release.

According to reports, the reason for the move to Sydney for a second festival is to be closer to Asian markets and attract them to come to the film festival aspect. We will see how the move goes for festival organizers. It will be weird hearing about SXSW and not hearing about Austin if this new festival is a success.

