T.H.O.R. Registration Events Offer a Chance to Save $5 on Registration

Enjoy some good grub and save a few dollars on registration for T.H.O.R. (aka Texoma’s Hellacious Obstacle Run) during a couple of upcoming registration events.

The first event will be held at Parkway Grill, located at 2719 Southwest Parkway, this Wednesday, March 20 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm.

The next chance to save will be the following Wednesday, March 27 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm at On the Border in Sikes Senter Mall.

Registration is currently $50, but will go up to $60 on April 3.

The run is happening the morning of Saturday, April 6.

Need more details? Hit up the official T.H.O.R. website .