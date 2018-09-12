In a poll of more than 77,000 people in the United States, Taco Bell was the big winner when people were asked to name the best Mexican food restaurant in the nation.

To be completely fair, most of the restaurants named as "the best" were fast food restaurants and not what many would consider "traditional" sit-down restaurants.

In other words, don't get too offended that your favorite Mexican food restaurant down the street, or in San Antonio, wasn't named as the best.

According to WFSB , the burger chain Five Guys was named best burger restaurant, and Krispy Kreme was named the best coffee shop.