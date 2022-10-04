Take a Look Inside the Luxurious ‘Dallas Future House’

How about a healthy dose of real estate porn?

I don’t know what it is about it, but I’m obsessed with how the rich live. It all started when I was a kid watching the old TV Series Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous. I spent many a Saturday afternoon glued to the TV when that show was on.

These days I’m all about real estate galleries. As soon as some gazillionaire puts their home up for sale, someone will slap together a gallery of pics and I’ll be among the first to click into that thing.

I’m not sure who previously owned what I like to call the “Dallas Future House,” but I’m impressed with their decorative choices. They’re obviously a big fan of F1 racing, but once you take a peek inside the man cave, you’ll see that they’re also into Rock n’ Roll – two things I just so happen to dig as well.

According to the overview, the home was inspired by the movie Tron: Legacy. Admittedly, I’m not the biggest fan of the Tron franchise, but the flicks are visually stunning, so I get what they’re going for.

You’ll find the Dallas Future House in the Bird Streets area in the heart of Big D at 5025 Wateka Dr. If you’re a much wealthier person than I am and can afford to plop down just under 4 million bucks for a home, schedule a tour ASAP on Zillow, because I don’t see this one staying on the market for long.

