Why Didn’t Team USA Gymnastics Walk in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony?

Why wasn't Team USA gymnastics present for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony?

On Friday (July 23), the official opening ceremony for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics took place, notably with Women's Team USA gymnastics members Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner missing.

Biles shared a photo of her and her teammates dressed in their official Ralph Lauren outfits that other athletes wore to the opening ceremony.

In a fan Q&A, she then clarified why they didn't participate in the form of a short list.

The first reason was obviously the health and safety concerns with COVID-19.

She continued, "The amount of standing is crazy. USA is usually at the end as well because [it is] alphabetical. We start the following day so it wouldn't be smart. We've actually never attended opening [ceremonies] I believe." Biles clarified her statement and asked for fans to help her out if they know of any past gymnastics teams attending the event.

@SimoneBiles Instagram Story

A Team USA attendee shared videos of the men and women's gymnastic teams walking outside their residence, pretending to be at the opening ceremonies.

A fan asked how the experience compares to Biles' previous Olympic experience.

"Completely different considering the circumstances we're in right now," she wrote. "But just excited to have the opportunity to represent the US a second time."

Biles, Chiles, Lee and McCallum are set to compete in the team competition. Meanwhile, Skinner and Carey will be competing in individual events, as they both shine on the vault and floor.