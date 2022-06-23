Ten Things I Legitimately Hate About Wichita Falls

No b.s. here. Here is somethings we need to work together on as a city/community.

I just want to say to the folks that put out stories like this and they're the most click baity things in the world. Oh the people are too friendly in Wichita Falls, or the food is too good, or the cost of living is so low I don't know what to do with my money. Screw that, today I am giving you real s***.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the list below and I know I am going to leave some stuff off. Let me know in the comments what I missed and maybe one day I will do ten MORE things I hate about Wichita Falls. By the way, I do like many things about our city before the pitch forks come out. Give it a read and I think you will agree with me.

Ten Things I Hate About Wichita Falls No jokes here. Legit stuff that pisses me off about our city. Let me know what I missed or if you disagree.