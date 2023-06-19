In a heart-stopping incident that sent shockwaves through the community, a group of Houston, Texas officers recently found themselves in the middle of a bone-chilling ambush.

This one is hard to watch. I could never be a police officer. Walking up to a situation where you don't know if the other person has a gun or not has to be the scariest thing imaginable.

Viewer discretion is advised, as the video at the bottom of this article shows two Houston police officers getting shot, one of them fatally.

How the Tragedy Unfolded

According to this article, the camera footage captured the officers' interaction with a woman inside the apartment shortly before the gunfire erupted.

During one of the videos, an officer can be heard conversing with a woman who answered the door, followed by rapid gunfire upon calling out for Ledet. Ledet's shouts can also be heard in the video between the bursts of gunfire.

Authorities have highlighted a device on Ledet's gun that facilitated the rapid firing and have called for reforms to prevent such devices from circulating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has encountered similar devices in Houston before, confiscating about 100 of these auto switches this year alone. The devices, which enable guns to fire multiple rounds while the trigger is pressed, are considered illegal and unregistered machine guns.

Ledet, 30, was also shot during the incident and died at the scene, while no other individuals in the apartment were harmed.

The body cam footage is below, but once again, viewer discretion is advised.

