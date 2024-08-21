Texans Urged to Avoid Driving in These Cities

Millions of people in Texas have been asked not to drive in two major metropolitan areas to help reduce air pollution.

On Wednesday (August 21) two separate Ozone Action Day Alerts were issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), according to Newsweek.

One alert covers the Houston area where atmospheric conditions are favorable for producing high levels of air pollution. An identical alert was issued for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

People in both areas have been asked to use alternatives to driving such as walking or riding a bike. Of course, that’s not an option for most people, especially during the current heat wave.

In that case, the TCEQ recommends using ride share, avoiding drive-thru lanes, and taking your lunch to work to cut down on pollution.

Meteorologists consider issuing Ozone Action Alerts on a day-to-day basis.

