Texas Beer Company Told Sober Followers to “Eat A**”

Dry January is getting the better of one beer company here in Texas.

I have to imagine that January is not a good month for any liquor company here in America. Many folks make their New Year's resolution to quit drinking and a lot folks are doing Dry January right now where they go the whole month without drinking. Best of luck to those that are attempting this.

So what do the beer companies think of the sober folks right now? In a now deleted tweet on the Pabst Blue Ribbon Twitter page, they said "If you're not drinking this January. Try eating ass?" Now I know folks can photoshop tweets and posts to make it looks like Pabst said this, but Pabst has confirmed this was tweeted out from their account.

Pabst Vice President of Marketing Nick Reely confirmed that the company deleted the message. He also apologized for the naughty language. “We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets,” Reely said. “The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates. In no way does the content of these tweets reflect the values of Pabst and our associates. We’re handling the matter internally and have removed the tweets from our social platforms.”

Pabst Blue Ribbon recently moved their breweries to San Antonio. Hopefully the sober folks don't get mad that they got told to go eat a**.