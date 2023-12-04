Here Are All the Details on Every Texas Bowl Game for 2023

Whether the game is taking place in Texas or your favorite Texas college team is playing in a game, here is everything you need to know about this year's bowl season.

First Every Texas College Playing in a Bowl Game

We will go in order of who plays first in the schedule.

Cal VS Texas Tech in the Independence Bowl

Marshall VS UTSA in the Frisco Bowl

Texas State VS Rice in the First Responders Bowl

Oklahoma State VS Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl

SMU VS Boston College in the Fenway Bowl

Washington VS Texas in the Sugar Bowl

Bowl Games in Texas with Non Texas Teams

We also have some games taking place in Texas that won't have any Texas teams in them.

Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth at Amon G. Carter Stadium

Alamo Bowl in San Antonio at The Alamodome

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso at...The Sun Bowl (DUH!)

Cotton Bowl in Arlington at AT&T Stadium

College Football National Championship in Houston at NRG Stadium

^This is the only game in Texas we don't know who will be playing in it. We will have to wait and see how these two games turn out. It would be pretty cool to have the Longhorns play in a championship game right here in Texas, but they have to get past Washington first to make that happen. We will wait and see. Looks like a great bowl season so get ready for some football.

