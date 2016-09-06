

Even though he was late, he still had to take the time to honor his country.

You may not think a Kindergartner is fully retaining the information given to them, but Royce Thompson knows what to do during the Pledge of Allegiance. You stand there and put your hand over your heart and recite the pledge. Royce even said a little prayer afterward.

Hopefully, he didn't get into too much trouble being late for school.

Royce Thompson lives in Santa Fe, Texas and probably has a future as Captain America's sidekick.