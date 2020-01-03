Bob Phillips, the creator and host, of "Texas Country Reporter" began his career in 1970 as a news photographer and reporter at KDFW-TV in Dallas. Two years later, Phillips produced the first episode of what would become "Texas Country Reporter".

Last October, in an interview with KFYO's Dave King and Matt Martin, Phillips talked about the creation of his iconic show. "When we started in 1972, October of 1972, we said 'What is this (show) going to be?'," Phillips said. "Well at first it was going to be, 'we're going to go out and do stories about these small towns', and we did a little bit of that at the very beginning.

"Then we started thinking, 'Wow we're eventually going to run out of small towns'. What are going to do, 'Big cities?', probably not.

"And then we'll do events. Festivals and all that. Well, we may have done a few of those, but what it came around to is, 'We need to do stories about people'. Texas culture," said Phillips.

"Texas Country Reporter" is broadcast on TV stations across the state, and nationally on RFD-TV.

In his 50 year career, Phillips has been honored numerous times for his storytelling and contributions to broadcasting, including in 2005 as a Silver Circle inductee by the Lone Star Emmy's.

Bob Phillips continues to live in Dallas, with his wife Kelli, and they spearhead his company Phillips Productions.

