CDC Says Texas Is a Hot Spot for Stomach Parasite
In case you haven’t heard, there’s a nasty stomach bug going around the United States right now. Unfortunately for those of us in the Lone Star State, Texas is one of the hot spots for it.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a warning about the spread of Cyclosporiasis. As of June 16, 2026, 145 cases were reported across the U.S. So far, cases have only shown up in 17 states.
People experience symptoms of Cyclosporiasis within 14 days of consuming water or food that was contaminated with the parasite Cyclospora. The most common symptom is watery diarrhea. Other symptoms include loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, and fatigue. Symptoms can last from a few days to a month if left untreated.
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While exact data isn’t available for Texas, the infographic shared by the CDC says there have been somewhere between 11 and 30 reported cases in the state. Take that number with a grain of salt, though. It’s impossible to know exactly how many cases there have been since many people could have recovered without medical care and were never tested for it.
Cyclosporiasis cases spike during the spring and summer months, with May 1 through August 31 considered Cyclosporiasis season. Of the 145 cases reported this year, 20 people were hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported as of July 2, 2026.
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