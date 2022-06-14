Texas Doctor Accidentally Gives Four-Year-Old a Vasectomy

This family is about to get a crap ton of money from this hospital.

If you're a man that doesn't want kids, a vasectomy is a surgery you can get to help prevent that from happening. Looks like that surgery was recently done on a four-year-old child at the Texas Children's Hospital over in Houston. Looks like the boy was in for a hernia surgery and the doctor just cut the wrong piece of anatomy.

"The surgeon, we think, cut accidentally the vas deferens, one of the tubes that carries reproductive semen in it. It could affect this young man for the rest of his life," Houston attorney Randy Sorrels told KDFW. This doctor seems like they made an honest mistake. According to KDFW, the surgeon has no prior history of malpractice and no complaints filed against them.

via GIPHY

We have all heard that a vasectomy can be reversed, but that requires this boy to undergo a surgery they should not have to done before becoming a teenager. Who knows if something like this could stunt development before going through puberty. The hospital has released a statement on the situation, but as with anything like this. The statement really isn't much.

"Texas Children’s Hospital’s top priority is the health and well-being of our patient. Due to patient privacy requirements, we are unable to comment."

We will see what happens to this boy in the future, but I imagine a hefty lawsuit will be coming that hospitals way.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep