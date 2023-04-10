In a classic case of instant regret, a Texas driver burned out in front of the police and lived to tell the tale.

Now, why do rascals like these guys burn out in the first place?

Slicks used in drag racing exhibit superior performance at elevated temperatures, and the swiftest method to increase tire temperature just before a race is by executing a burnout. Additionally, burnouts remove any debris from the tire's surface and lay down a layer of rubber near the starting line to enhance grip.

Barely got started

The guy in the video at the bottom of this article was gettin' those tires smokin' when a cop walks through the smoke like a dang WWE entrance.

My bad

The cops walk over, tell the guy to get out of the car, and he obliges. That's it, the show's over!

Check out the video for yourself below.

