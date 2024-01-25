Legendary Texas Eatery Named Best Casual Restaurant in the State

There are many, many great restaurants across the Lone Star State.

If I had it my way, I would try every single eating place in the state. Of course, that’s probably not going to happen. So, I’ll just have to try as many as possible.

For me and my family, no road trip is complete without trying at least one new restaurant along the way. I’ve found Yelp to be the most reliable tool when looking for the spots locals say are best.

But I also love it when I come across articles that outline the best eating places in every city or state. I’ll always scroll straight to Texas to see if it’s a place I’ve tried. If not, I’ll add it to my road trip bucket list.

So, I was quite pleased when I came across The Daily Meal’s list of the best casual restaurants in every state.

I don’t know about you, but I’m all about casual dining. Fancy-eating places just aren’t my style. I’ll take a modest hole-in-the-wall cafe over some “fine dining” establishment all day every day.

So, if you’re like me and determined to try the spot named the best casual restaurant in this great state of ours, you need to make the trip to Austin and hit up the legendary Franklin Barbecue.

Word to the wise – get there plenty early. People start lining up before 10 am for a chance to try some of the best barbecue on the planet. Sadly, many folks walk away disappointed as Franklin sells out of barbecue every day.

If that’s not a testament to the greatness of Franklin, I don’t know what is.

