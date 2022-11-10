Every Texas Food Challenge Where the Meal is Free When You Win

I am sure I am going to miss one or two, but here is what I found in doing some research today.

So everyone knows I love a good food challenge. Above are the ones I have attempted in our area in a lovely playlist for you to watch. You have many different levels of food challenges. I always say the hardest ones are when they give you the meal for free. You know damn well the restaurant doesn't want to give out free food to everyone every day. So if you have the stomach, here is where you can eat free in Texas if you finish the meal.

Monty's 'Savage Ribasaurus' in Coppera's Cove, Texas

This challenge consists of a full rack of deboned ribs on a giant bun with vegetables and 2 sides of your choice, 1lb apiece. Challengers have 45 minutes to finish everything.

Gusano's 'Big G' Challenge in Texarkana, Texas

There is a 30″ pizza covered with 3 different toppings. There is a 1-hour time limit for 2 people to finish it. Gusano's has several locations across the country and all of them have this challenge. Above is someone attempting to do it at Missouri location.

Broken Yolk 'Ironman Skillet' in Spring, Texas

12 egg omelet filled with mushrooms, onions, and cheese. Smothered with their special chili and more cheese. Includes a huge pile of homefries and 2 large biscuits. There is a 1 hour time limit to finish everything.

YoYo Burgers 'Gutbuster' Challenge in Three Rivers, Texas

4 of Yoyos Hamburger Patties, 1 pound of fries and a soda. You have to do it in under fifteen minutes to win.



Fishing Cow 'Four Story' Challenge in Whitney, Texas

1lb of chicken, 1lb of sausage, 1lb of brisket, and 1lb of pulled pork. All of the meat is then topped with seasoned fries and white queso. There is a 1 hour time limit to finish everything.

Tacos La Shula '10 Pound Burrito' in Orange, Texas

3ft long (video above says four feet) 10lb burrito filled with typical burrito deliciousness, topped with cheese. 1 person has 1 hour to finish the entire thing, or 2 people have 30 minutes to finish it all.

Taco Tico 'All About the Taste' in Texarkana, Texas

Super Deluxe Beef Nachos, Super Deluxe Sancho, 4 Taco Burgers, Texas Style Burrito, Texas Stacked Enchilada, Chili Burrito, and Cinnamon Crustos for dessert.There is a 1 hour time limit to finish everything.

Buffalo Bell 'Burger, Wings, and Seafood' Challenge in Longview, Texas

There is a shrimp seafood boil topped with a garlic sauce, plus 1lb of crinkle cut French fries. Fried seafood platter with fried catfish filets, fried oysters, hush puppies, and more. Fried chicken tenders plus 12 buffalo chicken wings (your choice of sauce).Buffalo Burger (bison) topped with veggies and “Boom Sauce”. There is a 1 hour time limit to finish everything.

El Nayarita's 'Mega Charola' Challenge in Houston, Texas

Three people team have to eat lobster, prawns/shrimp, crab legs, tilapia, and more. Served with rice, bread, and and a house cocktail sauce. There is a 20 minute time limit to finish everything.

Pizza Bistro 'Texan' Pizza Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas

24-inch cheese or pepperoni pizza with a one hour time limit.

Patriot Sandwich Company 'Fleet Admiral's' Challenge in Denton, Texas

2 “Shipwreck” Sandwiches stacked with meats and cheeses, weighing 4 lbs & 13 oz. The challenge includes 10 oz of potato salad, 1 bag of chips, 2 cookies, and 1 granola bar.There is a 45 minute time limit.

Russo's 'Party Pizza' Challenge in Pearland, Texas

For this pizza challenge, you must finish one of their 28-inch diameter “Mulberry” party pizzas and a pitcher of beer. If you don't drink beer, you can substitute for something else.

El Sombero's 'El Gigante' Challenge in Longview, Texas

Stuffed flour tortilla with ground beef, shredded chicken, beef tips, rice, refried beans, black beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo & our famous white queso! You have thirty minutes to finish it.

Butcher Shop 'Betcha Can't' Burger Challenge in Longview, Texas

The Betcha’ Caint Burger is 5 pounds of their fresh ground beef, topped with half a pound of fresh shredded cheddar, all on a giant sourdough bun! A whole basket of fries on the side. They will give you 45 minutes to eat it all.

Band of Brothers BBQ 'Chuck Norris' Challenge in Killeen, Texas

There is macaroni and cheese topped with a half chicken, baked beans, smoked sausages, and BBQ ribs. It comes out in a big can that gets emptied out on to your table (then the chicken and rib are added).1 hour time limit to finish everything.

Rogers Roundhouse Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas

Plate #1 features a Frog Dog and loaded Frog Fries in honor of TCU.

Plate #2 features a signature Roundhouse Burger with an order of fried pickles.

Plate #3 features a BYO (build your own) Burger with an order of fully loaded tater tots.

There is a 30 minute time limit to finish everything, including 3 sets of cookies – Oreo cookies, red velvet cookies, and then Snickerdoodle cookies.

Studebakers 'Colossus' Pizza Challenge in Belton, Texas

You have 1 hour to finish a 1-topping 28-inch diameter pizza plus cheese and sauce.

1949 Burgers 'All American' Challenge in Cleburne, Texas

This food challenge is a collaboration of two restaurants, 1949 Burger Bar and Loaf’N Dog.

From 1949 Burger Bar, there is a 4-patty “Atlas” Burger layered with cheese, bacon, jalapenos, and other healthy vegetables. There is also a side of hand-cut fries.

From Loaf’N Dog, there is a footlong Nakia Dog which is one of their specialty items, served alongside some chili cheese fries and a giant 32oz milkshake (chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry). You have 25 minutes to finish everything.

Bebo's Cafe 'Bozilla' Burger Challenge in Pilot Point, Texas

The burger comes with seven 1/3 lb beef patties stacked and layered. Burger includes cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and onions.Served with 1 lb of fries, a soda, and there is a 20 minute time limit.

Galaxy Bar 'It's a Trap' Challenge in Killeen, Texas

There is a double bacon cheeseburger w/ a chicken breast, hot dog, jalapenos, and grilled cheese buns. Served with 1 Guisada, 1 chicken fajita, 1 puffy taco, 1/2 lb of chili cheese fries, and 1/2 lb of onion rings. The challenge also includes 3 hot wings and 1 bowl of cereal. You have one hour to finish it.

Poppy's Pizza 'Big Poppy' Challenge in San Antonio, Texas

A team of 2 people has 28 minutes to finish a 28-inch supreme pizza.

End Zone Bar and Grill 'Waffenburger' Challenge in Frisco, Texas

This place actually has several locations across Texas. Three stacked “Waffenburgers” of your choice between chicken or beef burgers. Filled with ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, and egg, drizzled with maple syrup between two waffles.Served with two orders of fries, one order of onion rings. You have one hour to finish it.

Kenjo's BBQ 'Big Kenjo' Sandwich Challenge in Brazoria, Texas

7 lbs of tasty BBQ meats on a giant homemade bun. All the meat is topped with coleslaw, cheese, tomatoes, and onions. There is a 45 minute time limit to finish everything.

Bull Daddy's 'Hell Bowl' Challenge in Plano, Texas

You must finish this entire giant bowl of Hell Style Beef Noodle Soup within 30 minutes.

Black Megs 43 'Stampede' Sandwich Challenge in Copperas Cove, Texas

Six 1/3 lb Angus beef burger patties on a 17-inch long French baguette bread loaf. The beef is topped with slices of bacon, their mayo-based “Meg Sauce,” and 7 oz nacho cheese. The challenge includes a side of fries, a bag of fruit snacks, and a spicy fresh habanero pepper.

Kenny's 'East Coast Bada Bing' Pizza Challenge in Plano, Texas

This monstrous 32″ pizza is topped with 50 pepperoni and is approximately 10,000 calories.It is also covered in cheese and sauce, and this is a challenge for a team of 2 people.There is a 45 minute time limit finish everything.

Chaco's Tacos 'All Mighty' Challenge in Corpus Christi, Texas

14″ diameter flour tortilla stuffed with carne guisada, eggs, beans, cheese, bacon, and potatoes.There is a 10 minute time limit to finish everything.

Brooklyn Heights '12 Pound' Pizza Challenge in Crystal Falls, Texas

28″ pizza comes with toppings that must include four veggies or two meats. Plus six pounds of cheese in under one hour. You can have two people for it.

Lemongrass 'Pho-nominal' Challenge in Amarillo, Texas

A monster bowl of pho that includes 50 oz of meat and noodles. Comes with 2 quarts of broth and a side of beansprouts with basil.There is a 50 minute time limit to finish everything.

Alicia's SU Cocina 'Super Sincro' Challenge in Pharr, Texas

Handmade with a single 1 lb tortilla filled with 2 lbs of beef, 1.5 lbs of mixed mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and 1 lb of refried beans. Also comes with a side of salad and there is a 30 minute time limit to finish everything.

Texas Relay Station Steak Challenge in Plantersville, Texas

85 oz of delicious choice sirloin steak. Comes with sides that include a salad, baked potato, and homemade cornbread. There is a 75 minute time limit to finish everything.

Dave's Burger Barn 'Zipper Ripper' Challenge in Waco, Texas

The burger itself consist of 5 Beef Patties, 5 Strips of Bacon, 5 Slices of Cheese, Loaded (All Vegetables), Your Choice of Dressing, 1 Pound of Fries, and a Drink and twelve minutes to finish it.

Taste of Thai Pho Challenge in Amarillo, Texas

This gigantic challenge bowl is filled with 2.5 lbs of noodles and 2.5 lbs of shrimp, meatballs, and beef. You don’t have to finish the broth and there is a 1 hour time limit to finish everything else.

Pho and Bo Boy Pho Challenge in Arlington, Texas

2 pounds of pho noodles, 2 pounds of meat, 60 minutes to finish it, and you do not have to finish the broth.

Red Oak Cafe Pancake Challenge in League City, Texas

You must finish a stack of 5 large pancakes within 30 minutes.

Busta's Four Pound Burger Challenge in Crosby, Texas

There is a 4 lb burger plus a 1 lb side of fries. You have a 45 minute time limit.

Villa Del Mar's 'El Rey Del Chicharron' Challenge (Several Locations in Texas)

You must finish as many fried tilapia chicharrones as you can within just 5 short minutes. To win the challenge, you must beat the current record at your location by 1 full chicharron.

Wolf's Den' Wolf It Down' Challenge in Gaineville, Texas

4 chicken fried steaks (each piece of meat weighs 6 oz before breading is added). 3 scoops of mashed potatoes or french fries plus 2 vegetable side dishes (your choice). All that is served with 2 slices of thick and delicious Texas toast. You have twenty minutes to finish it.

Kenny's 'El Jefe Grande Burger' Challenge in Frisco, Texas

Kenny’s combines 6 of their 1/2 lb burger patties to create 1 giant 3 lb beef burger patty.The giant beef patty is topped with bacon, cheese, queso sauce, BBQ sauce, and chili. jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions are also includedThe fries are served on the burger, and everything is between 2 giant pieces of Texas toast. There is a 1 hour time limit to finish everything.

Fred's Libertybell Cheesesteak Challenge (Several Locations in Texas)

60 oz of meat with over 1 lb of cheese. Served on a large 2 foot hoagie roll.There is a side of fries included. One hour to finish

Mixed Up Burgers Wing Challenge in Grand Prarie, Texas

You must finish 10 extremely spicy wings in 7 minutes or less

Joe's Tacos Chupacabra Challenge in Amarillo, Texas

Two foot long, eight pound burrito. Beef, chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, rice, beans, caliente sauce, quacamole, pico de gallo and all of their signature sauces. Shocking, no time limit for this one.

Willie's Place 'Psycho Burger' Challenge in Wichita Falls, Texas

^LOOK AT THIS FAT PIECE OF S*** HERE! You have to eat a 2lb spicy burger with 1lb of spicy fries.There is a 25-minute time limit to finish everything, then you have to sit there for ten minutes.

Bad Azz Burrito 3LB Burrito Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas

This burrito is 3.5 lbs and it includes lots of tasty beans & vegetables It is topped with cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole. This record is always changing and if you finish it you also get some cash.

Backyard Grill 'Beast' Burger Challenge in Houston, Texas

4 pounds of beef, 8 slices of bacon, 4 slices of cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard, with a one hour time limit.

LA Crawfish 'Super Impossible' Challenge in Houston, Texas

One giant Pho Bowl with crawfish and noodles. You do have to pre pay for this, but you get your 21 dollars back if you finish it.

Diablo Loco 'Highway to Hell' Challenge in Houston, Texas

You must consume over 2 lbs of extremely spicy wings in fifteen minutes.

CafeTH 'Zombie' Sandwich Challenge in Houston, Texas

You have 30 minutes to finish the 4.5 lb sandwich.This sandwich has lots of delicious deli meats There is plenty of cilantro, avocados, and other veggies The kicker is the spicy sauce that they add on top.

Alamo Springs Cafe 'Jefe's' Burger Challenge in Fredericksburg, Texas

6 beef patties, 6 slices of cheese, and a large order of fries with a 30 minute time limit

Ol' South Pancake House 'Big Stack' Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas

You must finish 8 plate-sized pancakes that weighs six pounds in total. You have one hour to finish it.

Bistro B 'Big Daddy' Challenge in Bridgeport, Texas

Five 1/2 pound burger patties + 2 hot dogs stacked with 5 slices of American cheese Topped and layered with bacon, jalapenos, chili, onion strings, mustard, and Fritos. Served on a large, thick, slightly oversized bun with over 1 pound of fries on the side.The challenge weighs around 5 pounds total and there is a 45 minute time limit

Bistro B Pho Challenge in Dallas, Texas

This bowl of pho includes 6 lbs of noodles and 3 lbs of meat. You get 90 minutes to finish the entire bowl of pho.

Atomic Omellete Burger Challenge in Corpus Christi, Texas

This burger has a large patty topped with cheese & veggies. It is served on a massive bun and it comes with fries.The entire 7 lb challenge has a 30 minute time limit.

J&J BBQ and Burgers Migas Breakfast Challenge in Cedar Park, Texas

fried corn tortilla strip pieces mixed with pico de gallo and eggs, covered with cheese. That all comes with 6 flour tortillas plus 1lb sides of their home fries and some refried beans. There is a 1 hour time limit to finish the entire 7lb Texan breakfast migas meal.

Juan in a Million 'Don Juan' Breakfast Taco Challenge in Austin, Texas

They have a challenge for males and females. Each breakfast taco is huge and weighs around 1 pound total. You have to eat nine for a guy and five for a gal to get the meal for free. They consist of potatoes, bacon, eggs, and cheese on a 6″ flour tortilla

Sprouts 'Super Pho' Bowl Challenge in Arlington, Texas

2 lbs of meat, 2 lbs of noodles, and 1 lb of veggies. You do not need to drink the broth and you have thirty minutes to finish it.

Campo Verde World's Largest Hamburger Challenge in Arlington, Texas

5 lbs of beef, 1 lb of bun & toppings,1 lb of french fries all in a one hour time limit.

Big Texan Steak Challenge in Amarillo, Texas

Last, but certainly not least. The most famous food challenge in Texas. Remember, it's not just the steak. There is a garden salad, 3 pieces of shrimp cocktail, a roll, and baked potato included with a one hour time limit.

Good luck to any and all that try any of these challenges.

