Just writing about a giant redheaded centipede is giving me the creeps. Seriously, I’ll be surprised if I don’t have a nightmare involving one of those things in the very near future.

Insects, in general, don’t typically creep me out. In fact, I’m kind of fascinated by them – unless they can inflict some serious pain. In that case, I’m as terrified as they come. There’s nothing irrational about being afraid of something that can harm you.

And the giant redheaded centipede looks like something that can jack a brother up big time.

How Dangerous Are They Really?

Luckily, it looks much scarier than it actually is. There are no known cases of a human dying from a giant redheaded centipede bite, according to Texas Parks & Wildlife. That’s not to say they can’t harm you, though.

In most cases, a bite results in a sharp, painful sting, followed by swelling that typically subsides within a few hours. However, there are rare cases of their bites resulting in minor skin necrosis, dizziness, nausea, and headaches.

Rare but Serious Effects

There have been very few reports of more serious effects, such as kidney failure, muscle tissue damage, and heart attack. But those cases are few and far between. Being bitten by a giant redheaded centipede is akin to a bee sting in that even though it is painful, acute reactions are extremely rare.

So, if you happen to encounter one of Texas’ most fearsome-looking insects, exercise caution, but there’s no need to freak out. Just maybe keep your distance.

