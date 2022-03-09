Texas Has Some Really Dumb Laws and I Am Sure You Broke One of Them
Back in the day, I am sure these laws served some sort of a purpose. I have no idea why they're still on the books.
Every state has some stupid law that is still on the books. Technically, you could receive a punishment for breaking these certain laws. For instance, in Alabama, owning confetti is illegal. A bottle rocket firework is legal in Alabama, but confetti equals punishment.
How about this one, in Delaware, it is illegal to go trick or treating on a Sunday. So if October 31st falls on a Sunday, trick or treating is supposed to take place on a Saturday. Sorry little Billy, don't you even think of going outside in your batman costume on the Sabbath.
Here's a good one, in Mississippi, you're only allowed to have one child out of wedlock. If you knock someone up again, you could be charged with a misdemeanor and could face a month of jail time or a fine of up to $250. WHAT?!
Every state has something stupid like this and Texas is not immune to stupidity. I am sure someone in your life thinks they're the perfect citizen, but I GUARANTEE they have broken at least one of these laws. Check out the stupidest laws still on the books in Texas below.