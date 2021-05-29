Texas to Allow Beer and Wine Sales at 10 a.m. on Sundays
We’re finally making progress toward getting rid of the old Sunday liquor laws here in Texas. While we’re not there yet, this is definitely a step in the right direction.
On Friday (May 28), the Texas Legislature passed a bill that will allow Texans to purchase wine and beer at 10 am on Sundays, starting September 1, according to Big Country Homepage. Currently, we have to wait until noon on Sundays to buy booze.
The bill will also allow hotels to sell alcohol to guests any time of day. I honestly didn’t realize they couldn’t do that already. But now that I think about it, I rarely stay at hotels with bars in them (what the hell is wrong with me?)
The bill is part of a bigger movement known as “Boot the Ban.” The movement aims to repeal outdated “blue” laws in the Lone Star State.
Two bills had recently been introduced to allow for the sale of liquor on Sundays, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to pass as they were left pending in committee.
For the record, I’m all for the sale of liquor on Sundays. It’s not like people aren’t going to consume it on Sundays simply because they can’t buy it. They’ll just stock up on Saturday nights.
So, let those liquor stores choose whether or not to do business on Sundays. After all, that is the Texas way, isn’t it?