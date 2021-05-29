Texas to Allow Beer and Wine Sales at 10 a.m. on Sundays

We’re finally making progress toward getting rid of the old Sunday liquor laws here in Texas. While we’re not there yet, this is definitely a step in the right direction.

On Friday (May 28), the Texas Legislature passed a bill that will allow Texans to purchase wine and beer at 10 am on Sundays, starting September 1, according to Big Country Homepage. Currently, we have to wait until noon on Sundays to buy booze.

The bill will also allow hotels to sell alcohol to guests any time of day. I honestly didn’t realize they couldn’t do that already. But now that I think about it, I rarely stay at hotels with bars in them (what the hell is wrong with me?)

Get our free mobile app

The bill is part of a bigger movement known as “Boot the Ban.” The movement aims to repeal outdated “blue” laws in the Lone Star State.

Two bills had recently been introduced to allow for the sale of liquor on Sundays, but it doesn’t look like they’re going to pass as they were left pending in committee.

For the record, I’m all for the sale of liquor on Sundays. It’s not like people aren’t going to consume it on Sundays simply because they can’t buy it. They’ll just stock up on Saturday nights.

So, let those liquor stores choose whether or not to do business on Sundays. After all, that is the Texas way, isn’t it?

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.