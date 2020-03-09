Outgoing Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen will appear on Tuesday's edition of The Chad Hasty Show on News/Talk 95.1 & 790, KFYO. Speaker Bonnen didn't run for re-election in last week's Texas Primary Election and his term in office will end in early January 2021.

Speaker Bonnen will discuss last year's Empower Texans scandal, and give his side of the story as to why he met with Michael Quinn Sullivan, during tomorrow's interview.

Chad Hasty's interview will start tomorrow (March 10) at 10:05am. You can listen to it on-air on 95.1 FM in Lubbock, and on 790 AM across West Texas, online at KFYO.com and through your phone or tablet on the KFYO App.