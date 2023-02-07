A Redditor recently asked what people's favorite Texas-inspired names are for either gender.

Their baby will be born in Texas, but won't grow up here, so they wanted something to pay homage to without using the obvious Austin or Dallas while avoiding super popular names.

What's in a name?

To some extent, a person's name can affect how they are perceived and treated by others. Research has shown that people often make assumptions about others based on their names, such as their race, ethnicity, or socio-economic status. However, it's important to note that these assumptions are often based on cultural stereotypes and are not necessarily accurate. Ultimately, a person's behavior and character have a much stronger impact on how they are treated by others than their name.

Current Popular Names

The popularity of baby names can vary greatly from year to year and by country. However, some of the most popular baby names over the past 10 years in the United States include:

For girls:

Emma Olivia Ava Isabella Sophia

For boys:

Liam Noah William James Oliver

It's worth noting that the popularity of names can change rapidly, and these lists are based on the most recent data available.

Alright, enough with the facts and psychology, you're reading this to find out what the Redditors suggested for Texas-inspired baby names. Below are the top suggestions.

Texas Inspired Baby Names This is a gallery of suggested Texas-inspired baby names.