Texas is Auctioning Rare License Plates

If you want a Texas license plate that says AA, LUCKY, or PLEASE, now is the time to bid! Texas is auctioning off fifty of the most sought-after license plates right now and the bidding ends in two weeks. Single digits like the number 8 are available too.

MyPlates.com is the state's vendor for marketing license plates in Texas and has been running the Great Plate Auction for the past couple of weeks with 50 rare license plate messages up for bid. Most have never been available to this point, including seven letter messages like "WESTERN, TEXIANS and RESPECT".

MyPlates.com says there are also low numbers like 00 and 50 along with two single digit/character plates 8 and U.

Other plates up for bid include:

AA

D4LLAS

PLEASE

HUNDRED

LUCKY

1835

GRAD

EXES

3D

ALPHA

I-HOOKEM

GIG3M

40ACRE

COUGAR

1000

BLESSED

FARMER

CATTLE

WILD

FUN

If you win the bid, you've got that license plate for five years, and after that, you have first right of renewal. And the auction plate messages are transferable, so they can be "legally passed on to other family members, gifted to a friend, or even sold onward for a profit."

Most of the bids are around $1000 so far, but some are well over that. Click HERE to bid. The auction runs through 8pm Central, November 28, 2018.