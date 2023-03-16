The Texas legislature is considering a couple of bills that would essentially strip cities and counties of their authority to make decisions on important issues like the environment, safety, and discrimination.

Yeehaw, isn't that exciting?

House Bill 2127 and Senate Bill 814 are the names of these gems, and according to this article, they would prohibit cities from enforcing local regulations unless they're explicitly authorized by the state legislature. How thoughtful of them to give us permission to have a say in our own communities.

Local laws could be useless

Basically, if the Texas legislature hasn't specifically granted a city the right to regulate things like natural resources, agriculture, or labor, then any rule they pass is completely useless.

This legislation is a response to progressive urban centers passing rules regarding such things as the environment. For instance if they want to ban single-use plastic bags and gas-powered lawnmowers.

Unions no likey

Unions are pushing back, saying that these "rogue regulators" are actually elected representatives of their communities. Crazy, right? They think that local decision-making is a good thing.

Nullifying current rules

The legislation would nullify rules that Austin and Dallas have passed to protect workers against dangerous summer heat. Because why should businesses have to provide basic human needs to their employees? That's just crazy talk.

So let's give a big round of applause to the Texas legislature for trying to take away our local authority and crush our vibrant and unique communities. Yeehaw!

