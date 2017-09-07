New Lice Law For Texas Schools Now in Effect

Head lice is a nightmare no parent or child ever wants to experience, yet it's a problem that persists in many schools every year. To help alleviate anxiety and manage infestations, a new Texas law now determines what public elementary school nurses must do when they discover lice on a child.

As of Sept. 1, a section of Senate Bill 1566 requires Texas schools to notify parents in writing within five school days if their child is in the same classroom as a child with lice, however, they may not identify the child. The law also states that parents must be notified within 48 hours if their child is determined to have lice.

The notice must include the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the treatment and prevention of lice.

Dealing with an infestation is an incredibly frustrating and hellish ordeal. Properly ridding a child of lice is a painstaking process, and parents and the school must work together to effectively manage and prevent infestations. Opening up the lines of communication like this is a great way to start.

Because head lice do not carry disease and are not considered a public health threat, The Texas Department of State Health Services says lice should not keep children out of school and a "No Nit" policy is not recommended, however, many parents and school faculty strongly disagree with that stance.