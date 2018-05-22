Texas Man Admits to Scalding Little Girl With Hot Water For Wetting Herself

Christopher Brushnell/Rashanda Morris (Jefferson County)

Two-year-olds have accidents from time to time. In this family, the punishment is downright cruel.

The D.A. in Jefferson County, Texas announced today that Christopher Bushnell and Rashanda Morris each entered pleas of guilty to first-degree Injury to a Child. Bushnell was charged with intentionally or knowingly causing serious bodily injury to the victim, a two-year-old child. He was accused of putting her feet in scalding hot water after she wet herself.

Morris was charged with intentionally or knowingly, by omission, causing serious bodily injury to the victim by failing to seek medical treatment after Bushnell injured the child. Bushnell has been sentenced to twenty years in prison for this incident. Bushnell was also sentenced to eight years in prison for second degree Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Family Violence and six years in prison for third-degree Felony Assault Family Violence by Choking on unrelated charges.

Morris will be sentenced on June 18, 2018. She could be placed on deferred probation or sentenced to anywhere from five to twelve years in prison. The incident for the child's scalded feet actually happened back on June 17, 2016. The Beaumont Police Department were dispatched to St. Elizabeth Hospital where the child was taken to the emergency room.

The incident actually happened days prior and when another relative saw the baby, she insisted they go to the hospital. The hospital staff said Morris' story did not add up and that is why the police were called. Morris said she stepped out of the tub to go check on her other kids and the baby accidentally fell in there. She said Bushnell was not home at the time of this happening.

Police would later interview the children in the house and they all said Bushnell was the one that burned the baby's feet. The baby actually had to undergo a skin graft and was treated for third-degree burns to her ankles and feet.