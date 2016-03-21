Texas Man Claims Fossils from Noah’s Flood in His Backyard

KYTX CBS19.tv - News, Weather, & Sports | Tyler-Longview

Fossils from Noah's Ark? At this time of year? At this time of day? Localized entirely in your Texas backyard?

Some of the stories in the bible are a little hard to believe. One of them being the story of Noah and the great flood. Noah collected two of every animal, male and female. Put them on this great big boat before a huge flood came and washed away all the land. That's the basic story I remember from my religion classes.

Wayne Propst is claiming he has proof of this great flood, in his backyard in Tyler, Texas. Even though Noah was probably in the Middle East, no one really knows where Noah actually ended up. So it could have been the Texas area.

The Mount Blanco Fossil Museum has confirmed the fossils are real and somewhere between 35-40 million years old. The Propst family was really excited. “From Noah’s flood to my front yard, how much better can it get?” Wayne said .