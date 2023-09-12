Be Careful: Texas Man Just Died Eating Raw Oysters

If you enjoy the occasional oyster. This may make you think twice about ordering a round for the table.

Listen to Your Doctors People!

Looks like a man has unfortunately passed away after eating raw oysters at a Galveston restaurant recently. Apparently the man had an underlying medical condition with his liver where he was taking medicine that suppressed his immune system. According to a local doctor that investigated his death, he said this left "him to an overwhelming infection with Vibrio Vulnificus."

Dr. Philip Keiser with the Galveston County Local Health Authority says they have gone to the restaurant (that has not been identified) to investigate that everything they did was the proper handling procedures for raw oysters. Health authorities say the bacterium has been exacerbated by the extreme heat and warmer than usual coastal waters this summer.

The CDC Recently Gave a Warning on this Exact Infection

How Do They Recommend Eating Oysters?

They say do not eat raw oysters during this time. You should only be eating cooked oysters.

For shellfish in the shell, either:

Boil until the shells open and continue boiling another 3-5 minutes, or

Add to a steamer when water is already steaming, and cook for another 4-9 minutes.

For shucked oysters, either:

Boil for at least 3 minutes,

Fry in oil for at least 3 minutes at 375° Fahrenheit,

Broil 3 inches from heat for 3 minutes, or

Bake at 450° Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.

Sadly it looks like this person who knew they were taking medication that put their immune system at risk decided to take a chance with some oysters. Always listen to your doctors when they tell you what you should and should not eat while on medication. It could save your life.

