Texas Mom Poses as Her Daughter at School and Gets Arrested

She wanted to prove a point, which she did. However, what she did was technically illegal.

I really don't know how I feel about this next story because I truly believe Casey Garcia did this with the best intentions. She wanted to show people how easy it is to sneak into a middle school without anybody knowing. Casey decided to pose as her 13-year-old daughter to show how flawed her daughter's middle school security is.

Casey dyed her hair like her daughters, tanned her skin, put on big glasses and a hoodie. Casey's daughter attends Garcia-Enriquez Middle School in San Elizario, Texas. As you can see above, she filmed videos throughout the day. At the beginning of the video she says, “Do I look like a 7th grader? No? Cool. Awesome."

Now you would think at some point in the day, someone would have caught on. Nope, Casey literally went the entire day without getting busted. She almost made it the whole day, until literally the last class of the day. The teacher asked "Julie" to stay after class. “She looked at me, and she’s like, ‘You’re not Julie,’” Garcia said. “I took off my mask. I took off my glasses, and I said, ‘No, I’m not Julie. I’m Julie’s mom.’”

She told the teacher she was doing a social experiment and it looks like she proved her point. A grown adult was able to get into the school and spend the entire day there without anybody noticing.

Now this little experiment got Casey in some trouble. A few days later police showed up at her house to arrest her on charges of criminal trespass and tampering with government records. The government records are for using her daughter's school ID number at one point in the day. She was released the same day on bond.

Garcia’s lawyer says she proved “any Tom, Dick or Harry can walk into a public school and spend an entire day going undetected.” We will see if the charges eventually get dropped. The school told parents they had a breach in their security that week and they're evaluating their protocols.

