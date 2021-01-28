Texas Police Chief Caught in Cheating Scandal

Folks are calling for the Chief of Police in Stinnett, Texas to resign after he was put on administrative leave for an alleged cheating scandal.

According to The Sun, Cecily Steinmetz, 39, has accused Jason Collier of leading not just a double, but a triple life. The police chief, who is married, allegedly has two girlfriends.

Steinmetz took to Facebook on Tuesday, January 26 to inform the City of Stinnett about what was going on once she realized she was being played:

Chief Jason Collier is living a double/triple life. I was his girlfriend until yesterday. He lied to me and presented me with fake annulment documents when I found out he was married. I also found out about a 2nd girlfriend, Kristi, last night. He has lied to us, our children, and asked us both to marry him. He is a poor representative of your town. He would also visit me in Amarillo when he was on shift. We just returned from vacation in Taos on Sunday - meanwhile, his other GF was told he was on work assignment in Portland, OR.

To be clear, the City of Stinnett nor the Stinnett Police Department have commented on his behavior other than to announce that he was placed on administrative leave. In fact, the Stinnett Police Department’s Facebook has been taken down. But, if you want a good laugh, check out the Stinnett PD parody pages that have popped up over the last 24 hours.

