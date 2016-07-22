Five Reasons We Cannot Allow Hillary Clinton to Win This Election
Honorable is hardly a term that should apply to her. I make no secret of the fact that I despise Hillary Clinton.
I try never to use the word hate. I really don’t want to hate anyone. But there are a number of people that I strongly dislike, some that make me sick and some that I just outright despise. Despising someone requires that you’ve looked deep into their heart and found that there is no way they could possibly redeem themselves. That is exactly where I stand with Hillary Clinton.
Hillary Clinton has shown herself to be completely lacking in any moral character. Actions speak louder than words and her actions paint a picture of a woman who is untrustworthy at best.
While there are a multitude of reasons that we should oppose this woman, I believe there are at least five key reasons that she should never, ever be allowed to serve as President and Commander-In-Chief.
- 1
Benghazi
This must go at the very top of the list. Both she and Barack Obama outright lied to the American public. They lied to the families of the men killed in the Islamic terror attack on the night of September 11, 2012-Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty. The very idea that Clinton would try to place the blame on some idiotic YouTube video is incomprehensible. The notion that she was acting on ‘intelligence data’ in making that assertion is beyond absurd.
- 2
The Email Server Scandal
It’s pretty basic: she used a State Department employee to set up a non-secure server that she wasn’t supposed to have, to send and receive classified documents and to conduct business for the Clinton Foundation. Anyone else would already be in custody. Orange should be her new black.
- 3
Vince Foster
Vince Foster was a childhood friend of Bill Clinton. He became deputy White House counsel during Bill’s first term in office. Foster was found dead in Fort Marcy Park in Virginia on July 20, 1993. His death was ruled a suicide. Numerous conspiracy theories have surrounded his death, including one assertion that he had been involved in an affair with Hillary Clinton.
- 4
Whitewater
As the saying goes, if you know about the baby you have to know about the bathwater, or should we say ‘the Whitewater’? The seedy nature of some land deals the Clintons were involved in during the 1970’s and 1980’s led to an investigation in 1994, led by Kenneth Starr. While it seemed the Clintons had to be neck deep in this hot mess, a host of other people took the fall, including the Clinton’s one time friends and business partners in Whitewater Land Development, Jim and Susan McDougall.
- 5
The Clinton Foundation Scandal
An investigation by the Daily Caller in 2016 found that “Bill and Hillary Clinton received at least $100 million from autocratic Persian Gulf states and their leaders, potentially undermining Democratic presidential candidate Hillary’s claim she can carry out independent Middle East policies.” The massive amount of foreign cash collected by Clinton was described in the Daily Caller article as “simply unprecedented” by national security analyst Patrick Poole.”