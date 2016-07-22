Five Reasons We Cannot Allow Hillary Clinton to Win This Election

Honorable is hardly a term that should apply to her. I make no secret of the fact that I despise Hillary Clinton .

I try never to use the word hate. I really don’t want to hate anyone. But there are a number of people that I strongly dislike, some that make me sick and some that I just outright despise. Despising someone requires that you’ve looked deep into their heart and found that there is no way they could possibly redeem themselves. That is exactly where I stand with Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton has shown herself to be completely lacking in any moral character. Actions speak louder than words and her actions paint a picture of a woman who is untrustworthy at best.

While there are a multitude of reasons that we should oppose this woman, I believe there are at least five key reasons that she should never, ever be allowed to serve as President and Commander-In-Chief.