Texas Preppers Can Stock Up This Tax-Free Weekend

If your emergency preparedness kit is lacking, this is the weekend to stock it up.

With hurricane season right around the corner, the 2021 Emergency Preparation Supplies Tax Holiday begins Saturday, April 24 at 12:01 am and wraps up Sunday, April 25 at midnight. I have to admit to being a little light on emergency preparedness supplies, so I’m thinking it’s time to get my kit together.

The following items are tax free if they cost less than $75:

Axes

Batteries

Non-electric can openers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Non-electric coolers and ice chests

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Tie-down kits

Reusable and artificial ice products

Light sources such as flashlights, lantern and candles

Cell phone batteries and chargers

Portable self-powered and battery-operated radios

Smoke detectors

Tarps

In addition, portable generators are tax-free if they cost less than $3,000. The tax exemption also applies to emergency ladders and hurricane shutters that cost less than $300.

The annual tax-free weekend is a result of Senate Bill 904, which was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott in 2015. In a press release, the Governor encouraged all Texans to take advantage of the holiday:

As hurricane season approaches, I encourage Texans across the state to prepare today for a safer tomorrow. Our Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday helps ensure that Texans can purchase necessary emergency preparedness supplies to protect themselves and their families in the event of future disasters.

There are some items like camping supplies, chainsaws and automobile batteries that don’t qualify for the exemption. Get the full list here.

