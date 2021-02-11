Videos and Photos Show Horrific Scene of Fort Worth Pileup

Tragedy struck this morning when icy roads led to a massive pileup involving more than 100 cars on I-35 in Fort Worth.

According to CBS DFW, at least five people are dead following the crash that occurred around 6:30 am today. As of this posting, multiple people are still trapped in their vehicles.

Fort Worth Fire Department public information officer Mike Drivdahl said firefighters are going from vehicle to vehicle until everyone has been extricated:

Information will change going throughout the day as we get more information. We are going vehicle, by vehicle, to make sure that anybody that is still trapped in their vehicle has been extricated, if possible. There’s a lot of vehicles to go through.

Real-time video captured this morning shows cars and trucks crashing into one another at full speed.

The ice is further complicating things as firefighters are having difficulty reaching the vehicles.

First responders actually had difficulty getting to the vehicles. As they were making their way on the freeway to get to those vehicles it is very slippery. We did have to get quite a bit of sand out here…we did everything we could to get as much traction as possible.

Hypothermia is a major concern due to the frigid conditions and the amount of time it will take firefighters to extricate those trapped in their vehicles.

First responders have labeled the pileup a "mass casualty incident."

We'll continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they become available.