Texas Rangers Opening Day Game Will Be Moved Out of Seattle Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Several events have been cancelled or moved due to the recent virus. Add this one to the list.

According to several reports, Washington has the most coronavirus cases here in the United States. Washington state's governor recently announced a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area Wednesday to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the state. This means no fans at sporting events.

Unlike the talk of playing the game with no fans, it looks like they will move the game entirely out of Seattle. The ordinance is in effect until at least the end of the month. So the four game opening series against the Rangers will definitely be affected. “We will provide more information about the plans for this series as it becomes available,” the Rangers said in a statement.

MLB and the two teams involved are working on 'alternate plans' for scheduling the games.