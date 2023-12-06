Texas Restaurant Hosting Seinfeld Themed Dinner
Seinfeld super fans, make a road trip to check this out.
It's Almost Time for Festivus
The holiday that we all learned about from Frank Costanza (R.I.P.) is still making an impact all these years later. Looks like a restaurant called The Hayden will be hosting a Seinfeld night with some very cool promotions going on.
Festivus in Texas!
The Hayden wants to go all out for Festivus. Now technically the holiday is December 23rd, but The Hayden will be celebrating on December 14th. Here is what they have planned.
Best Dressed Costume
Come dressed as your favorite Seinfeld character. Believe me, it's worth it. You will get 50% off your meal. Even if you don't win the costume contest, you still get a discounted meal with your costume.
Seinfeld Trivia
Obviously if you're going to this, you're Seinfeld superfan and now you can test your trivia knowledge. A game will be taking place that night during dinner to see who knows the most about Seinfeld.
Yes...An Airing of Grievances Will Take Place
Check Out the Full Announcement Below
We will wait and see how successful this night goes. Would love to see more Festivus celebrations popping up across Texas.
Worst Places to Live in Texas for 2023
Gallery Credit: Stryker
History of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Performers
Gallery Credit: Stryker