Texas Says This is the Most Overrated TV Show

I wholeheartedly disagree with the majority of my fellow Texans on this one.

Reviews.org took a poll asking people what they thought was the most overrated popular television show. I was surprised to find out that the majority of Texans felt AMC’s The Walking Dead was overrated.

Admittedly, I haven’t kept up with The Walking Dead in a while, but I always thought it was one of the best shows out there. I rarely ever binge watch anything, but I find The Walking Dead to be quite bingeable, but whatever.

Texas isn’t the only state that thinks The Walking Dead is the most overrated. The majority of folks polled in California, Alaska, Hawaii, Illinois, Alabama and Connecticut don’t care for it either.

NBC’s Parks and Recreation was the show voted most overrated in the majority of states. I’m late to the party when it comes to Parks and Recreation, but I’ve found myself watching it quite a bit here lately.

Now, if we’re talking about pure percentages, the majority of people polled felt that Cartoon Network’s Rick and Morty was the most overrated TV show. While I don’t regularly watch the show, I certainly wouldn’t call it overrated.

As for our friends north of the Red River, the majority of Oklahomans said The Simpsons is the most overrated television show. Seriously.

Go home, Oklahoma – you’re drunk.

Head here for the full results of the survey.