Texas Senate Unanimously Passes Bill Dubbed Lauren’s Law

The murder of Lauren Landavazo rocked our Wichita Falls community and a new Senate Bill will be making changes to capital murder charges.

Yesterday, the Texas Senate unanimously passed Texas Senate Bill 719, which many are calling Lauren's Law. Back on Sept. 2, 2016, Lauren Landavazo and Makayla Smith were shot while walking home from school. Makayla Smith recovered from her injuries, unfortunately, Lauren did not survive.

Last September, Kody Lott was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Lauren and an additional twenty years for aggravated assault for the attack on Makayla. The reason for this Senate Bill, in Texas to receive a capital murder charge for a child, that child must be under the age of ten.

Lauren's Law will be changing that to increase the age to fifteen-years-old. The reason for this, if it is not a capital murder charge for a child, the person can be eligible for parole after serving thirty years in prison. With this new law, the person charged with capital murder of a person under the age of fifteen will no longer be eligible for parole ever.

We will see if the Texas House of Representatives goes along with the Senate's decision. Senator Pat Fallon is confident Governor Greg Abbott will sign the bill.