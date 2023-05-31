Austin Police Believe They Have Arrested a Texas Serial Killer

This guy has been a problem since 1975 and police believe they can tie him to several crimes to get him locked away for good.

Ever Heard of Raul Meza? (WARNING DETAILS ON CRIMES BELOW)

Remember this name because police in Texas believe this guy maybe responsible for several murders in our state. His first crime happened all the way back in 1975 when he shot and wounded a man during an attempted robbery. Then in 1982, he raped and murdered an 8-year-old girl in Austin. He admitted to the crimes and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Raul Meza Somehow Gets Out Early

You would think with such serious crimes this guy committed, he would serve at least half of those years. After eleven, he was let out on parole. He would be in and out of prison on different parole violations over the next decade or so. However, this past week, Mr Meza confessed to more murders.

Raul Meza Calls Police Admitting to Two More Murders

Looks like on May 24th, Raul called the Austin Police Department and confessed to murdering two people. One of them was his roommate 80-year-old Jesse Fraga and the other happened to a 66-year-old woman named Gloria Lofton back in 2019. The Jesse Fragga murder happened just a few weeks ago and Raul was a suspect since he was not returning to the apartment for questioning.

Raul Meza Other Murders?

Police believe they have enough DNA evidence to convict Raul of the murders of Lofton and Fraga. Police are also investigating eight to ten other murder cases in Austin over the years that they believe Raul may have taken part in. All of the individuals were killed in similar ways and police are trying to see if they can link them to Raul through DNA.

Get our free mobile app

Police Said He Was Going to Kill Again

When police arrested Raul, he was found with duct tape, zip ties, a firearm, and additional rounds of ammunition."Mr. Meza said he was ready and prepared to kill again and he was looking forward to it," said Det. Patrick Reed with the Austin Police Department. As of right now, Meza is being held at the Travis County Jail. He’s currently facing four charges including capital murder and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives for May 26, 2023 IMPORTANT: NEVER ATTEMPT TO APPREHEND THESE SUBJECTS YOURSELF.

