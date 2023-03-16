Smartphone Addiction is Real. Are Texans Among the Most Addicted?

Thanks to smartphone technology we now have more distractions in our lives than ever before.

Don’t get me wrong – I love my smartphone. But if I’m being honest, I feel I look at it a little more than I should. In fact, it’s almost as if I’m a tad bit addicted to looking at it.

And maybe I am.

Over the last several years I’ve heard experts talk about how smartphone addiction is a real thing, especially when it comes to social media. When someone likes something we post, it gives us a hit of dopamine, which is our body’s natural “feel good” hormone.

Yes, that dopamine hit feels good, but it doesn’t last very long. And since we all love to feel good, it’s easy to see how so many of us can’t go more than a few minutes without reaching for our phones.

But just how addicted are folks here in our neck of the woods?

Researchers at Solitaire Bliss set out on a mission to determine which U.S. states have the shortest attention spans.

You’re probably wondering what exactly short attention spans have to do with smartphone addiction. To reach their conclusions, researchers asked residents in each state nine questions, many of which had to do with smartphone use.

When it comes to Texas, we’re tied with Oregon as the two states with the 19th lowest attention spans. So, our attention spans are a little below average.

But one area where we’re way above average is smartphone use on the toilet. We’re right behind Connecticut when it comes to having the most people who prefer to poop with their phones in hand.

And I have to admit that I’m guilty as charged.

