One of the hardest tickets to get in Texas Tech sports history will be for next Saturday's Red Raider Basketball National Semifinal game at the Final Four in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune , each Final Four team will receive an allocation of 4,500 tickets. Also, 35,000 of the 72,000 tickets at US Bank Stadium went on sale to the general public through a lottery; many of those are now in the hands of ticket resellers.

If you would like to try to get a ticket to the Final Four through Texas Tech's allocation, the Texas Tech Ticket Office (east side of Jones AT&T Stadium) will be open Sunday, March 31 from 4pm-6pm and Monday, April 1 from 8:30am-5pm accepting fan requests.

Texas Tech students will have a separate opportunity to request Final Four tickets through Texas Tech's allocation.

The National Semifinal games of the Final Four will be played Saturday, April 6 at US Bank Stadium. Then, the National Championship will be played Monday, April 8.