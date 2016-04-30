Texas Teen Dead After Church Carnival Ride Accident [UPDATED]

UPDATE: The 16-year-old girl who died has been identified as Samantha Aguilar.

Newschannel9 spoke to a relative of the girl who was not ejected from the ride. Here’s what she told them:

“According to the aunt of the girl who was not ejected, the three had told the ride operator that the seat belt wouldn’t buckle. According to the aunt, the operator told the girls that they were OK. That women also told NewsChannel 9 that only two people were suppose to be inside the ride at a time. She says her niece was holding on to the seat belt for her life.”

Original Story:

A 16-year-old Texas girl died Friday night and another was injured after being thrown from a parking lot carnival ride.

The two girls, along with a third, were on a ride called "Sizzler" at the annual Dia de los Ninos holiday carnival at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in El Paso. The three girls were the only ones on the ride that spins on a center pivot as well as spinning seats when two of them were thrown from the ride. The third girl held on to a safety bar and wasn't ejected. The 16-year-old girl landed on a metal barricade and passed away later at Del Sol Medical Center. The other girl thrown from the ride was taken to University Medical Center but her injuries were not considered life life-threatening

China Arevalo, a worker at a nearby concession stand, told the El Paso Times that she heard the commotion and saw people performing CPR on the 16-year-old girl. Arevalo noted that the girl seemed to have regained consciousness, but there was a pool of blood on the ground from a wound on her head.

The identities of the girls have yet to be released and officials say the cause of the accident hasn't been determined.

CBS attempted to contact the owners of the ride, Playtime Amusements Inc. in Las Cruces, New Mexico, but their email hasn't been answered and a phone call to the company was suddenly disconnected.