Texas Teen Joins The Killers on Stage for an Epic Performance in Oklahoma [VIDEO]

Imagine one of your favorite bands invites you on stage to perform and you absolutely nail it? This kid had a once in a lifetime experience this past week.

One week ago today, The Killers were performing at Choctaw Casino over in Durant, Oklahoma. 16-year-old Coleman Goelz of Longview, Texas made the trip for the show. He was lucky enough to get front row for the show and took in the hour and a half show. Apparently through out the night, Coleman was holding up a message on his phone.

"Please Let Me Drums 'For Reasons Unknown.'"

Right after the band played 'When We Were Young' (My personal favorite song by The Killers). It looks like the guys addressed Coleman's wish. At the 1 Hour and 34 minute mark in the video below. Frontman Brandon Flowers said, "You want to close out the show?" Coleman quickly gets onto the stage and has a quick chat with Brandon before getting behind the drum kit.

Texas Teen Performs with The Killers Live on Stage

Coleman actually freaking nailed the song. After the song, he got hand claps and high fives from the members of the band. Of course he had to snag a selfie with the crowd before leaving the stage because this a moment he will probably never forget. Coleman actually uploaded the selfie video to his Instagram which you can watch below(It's the final video in the post).

Coleman's Video from the Stage

If you want to road trip to check out The Killers, they're playing in Houston on May 14th, 2023. Maybe Coleman should plan that trip to see if he can get on stage again? Hey, doesn't hurt to try.

This Wichita Falls Home Was Once a Recording Studio Back in the day, Wichita Falls was home to Nesman Studio. Who had some very famous clintel come in throughout the years, including Buddy Holly. Today though, the recording studio is gone and it's just a house at 3108 York Avenue. Check it out below.