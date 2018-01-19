Texas Unemployment Rate Ends Year at 3.9 Percent in December

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas unemployment rate rose slightly in December to reach 3.9 percent.

The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported that compares to nationwide unemployment last month at 4.1 percent. The Texas jobless rate in November was 3.8 percent.

Commission officials say the Amarillo and Midland areas had the lowest unemployment in Texas during December at 2.5 percent. The Beaumont-Port Arthur and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission areas had the state's highest jobless rates last month at 6.7 percent.

A TWC statement says the Texas economy added 306,900 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs over the year, including 400 additional jobs in December. Annual employment growth for Texas was 2.5 percent in December, marking 92 consecutive months of annual growth.